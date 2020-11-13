Quiz! Can you name every nation at Euro 2020?

Five minutes on the clock, 32 teams to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every nation at the 1998 World Cup?

Finally, months after the tournament was supposed to end... we have our 24 teams for Euro 2020.

Of course, this has been a weird and horrible year. Next year will hopefully shape up a little differently, as the cream of Europe gather in the European Championship 12 months later than first expected.

It took a long while to get there but with the week's play-offs games finally complete, we have the last four sides that are set for the 60th anniversary Euros. Or is that... 61st?

Regardless - 2020 or 2021, we want you to name the 24. Go!

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

CHRIS FLANAGAN Can 10 in a row be done? When Celtic stopped Rangers on the final day

RICHARD JOLLY This Manchester United team remains a mass of contradictions - that's why they'll stay in limbo for now

INTERVIEW "As soon as racism affects the money, it will be gone" – Marvin Sordell and Liam Rosenior discuss racism in football