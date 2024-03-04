Quiz! Can you name every Norwegian to play in the Premier League?
The early years of the Premier League coincided with the best period in the Norwegian national team's history, leading to an influx of talent
15 minutes on the clock, 75 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every BBC Goal of the Season of the Premier League era?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager, Erling Haaland has become the poster boy for Norwegian football.
But Manchester City's goalscoring sensation is just one of 75 players from Norway to feature in the Premier League so far.
During the 1990s, as Egil Olsen's underdogs qualified for consecutive World Cups, much of his squad earned life-changing moves to England.
This is a real test of your Premier League knowledge, with a mix of cult heroes, reliable stalwarts and obscure journeymen to name.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the 50 foreign players with the most Premier League appearances?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs