Quiz! Can you name every Norwegian to play in the Premier League?

15 minutes on the clock, 75 players to guess.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every BBC Goal of the Season of the Premier League era?

Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager, Erling Haaland has become the poster boy for Norwegian football.

But Manchester City's goalscoring sensation is just one of 75 players from Norway to feature in the Premier League so far.

During the 1990s, as Egil Olsen's underdogs qualified for consecutive World Cups, much of his squad earned life-changing moves to England.

This is a real test of your Premier League knowledge, with a mix of cult heroes, reliable stalwarts and obscure journeymen to name.

