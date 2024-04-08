Quiz! Can you name every player to score for Arsenal in their Invincibles season?

By Sean Cole
published

Twenty years ago, the Gunners won the Premier League title in style after going unbeaten for the whole season

Arsene Wenger celebrates in front of the Arsenal fans after winning the title at White Hart Lane
(Image credit: Getty Images)

4 minutes on the clock, 16 players to guess.

