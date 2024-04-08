Quiz! Can you name every player to score for Arsenal in their Invincibles season?
Twenty years ago, the Gunners won the Premier League title in style after going unbeaten for the whole season
4 minutes on the clock, 16 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every BBC Goal of the Season of the Premier League era?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
It's 20 years since Arsenal won the title in spectacular fashion by going the whole season unbeaten in the Premier League.
There's a big feature on the Invincibles in the latest issue of FourFourTwo to celebrate the anniversary of that remarkable achievement by Arsene Wenger's side.
Although Arsenal only picked up a single trophy that year, after tasting defeat in the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League, their legacy has deservedly lived on.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
This quiz will test your knowledge of that squad, including some of its fringe members, as we look for the 16 players who scored for the Gunners across all competitions that season.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the 50 foreign players with the most Premier League appearances?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.
Most Popular
By James Ridge