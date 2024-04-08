Quiz! Can you name every player to score for Arsenal in their Invincibles season?

4 minutes on the clock, 16 players to guess.

It's 20 years since Arsenal won the title in spectacular fashion by going the whole season unbeaten in the Premier League.

There's a big feature on the Invincibles in the latest issue of FourFourTwo to celebrate the anniversary of that remarkable achievement by Arsene Wenger's side.

Although Arsenal only picked up a single trophy that year, after tasting defeat in the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League, their legacy has deservedly lived on.

This quiz will test your knowledge of that squad, including some of its fringe members, as we look for the 16 players who scored for the Gunners across all competitions that season.

