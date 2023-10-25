Quiz! Can you name every single scorer in Manchester City's treble-winning season?

Eight minutes on the clock, 16 players to guess!

It took them a while, but Manchester City finally cracked the Champions League under Pep Guardiola last season.

After a number of near misses in recent years, including defeat to Chelsea in the 2021 final, City claimed the biggest prize in European football by beating Inter in Istanbul last June.

And that victory completed a historic treble triumph, with City having already wrapped up a fifth Premier League title in six seasons after overtaking Arsenal in the run-in and beaten close rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

In total, City played 61 games across all competitions in 2022/23 and won 44, with 10 draws and just seven defeats. Guardiola's side scored 151 times in those games. Three of those were own goals, but can you name all of their 16 scorers en route to the treble?

