Quiz! Can you name James Milner's 50 most frequent team-mates?

We’ve always been big fans of James Milner at FFT Towers. Despite limitations which have often exposed him to denigration, there have always been plenty of intangibles to admire about a player who has been a mainstay at the highest level since 2002, when he broke the Premier League record for being its youngest-ever scorer.

In later years he’s enjoyed something of a renaissance – not just on the pitch under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool but also off it, embracing the Boring Milner persona that followed him around for years and using it to his comic advantage.

to yesterday.... when I wasn't on Twitter! March 22, 2018

He also gave us a fine interview recently, reflecting on a fine career which has taken in spells at Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool – and now his 500th league appearance in the big time. All hail Jimmy M! Such is his respect within his current dressing room that Mo Salah refused his hat-trick award on Saturday and gave it to Milner instead.

Now it’s your job to tell us his most frequent team-mates in football – spanning not just his life in the Premier League but international career with England too (that should prove more helpful, rather than a hindrance).

Ten minutes are on the clock, and then we’d like you to tell us how you fared @FourFourTwo – 10 points to Gryffind-, er a place on our daily Twitter leaderboard if you tell us your scores and make the cut.

THEN READ... James Milner – “My dad banned me from wearing red – I was brought up to dislike Manchester United!”

(Please note: Adblockers could also block our quizzes, so please turn ‘em off while you’re here – thanks!)

More time-killing football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com