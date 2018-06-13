Quiz! Can you name the last 50 players to feature in a World Cup game for England?

Peter Shilton holds the outright record for World Cup appearances for England with 17. Yet Shilts last played for England at Italia '90 – in fact, we’re pretty sure he’s still very slowly diving to his left to not save Olaf Thon’s shootout penalty – so he doesn’t feature here.

These are the last 50 players to appear in a World Cup game for England before the 2018 tournament begins. That includes the left-back with 14 games – a joint record for an England outfield player – to the men who just had one game off the bench.

Now, you have 10 minutes to name as many as you can based on total World Cup games and playing position. Then tell us your score @FourFourTwo – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it. удачи! (Russian for 'good luck', which of course knew already. Well done.)

