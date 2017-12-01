Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Man United 6-1 Arsenal (Feb '01)?

Has there ever been a better Premier League rivalry? Clue: the answer is no.

This match's famous scoreline may have been at home a decade or so later, but it doesn't paint an accurate picture of the scene back in February 2001. Less than five months earlier, Arsenal had put United to the sword with a narrow 1-0 win at Highbury courtesy of Thierry Henry's magnificent winner – just one match in a string of ding-dong battles between north London and Manchester; Arsene Wenger vs Alex Ferguson.

The previous 10 meetings before that had produced only three draws – and indeed, only two Manchester United victories... one of which happened to end with Ryan Giggs's shirt-twirling in the FA Cup semi-finals. This 6-1 demolition job lent itself more to an Arsenal injury crisis than anything else – but still, it rocked a Gunners side that was already 13 points behind a table-topping, devastating United team who would go on to win the title by 10.

So can you remember who lined up at Old Trafford on this fateful afternoon? Five minutes are on the clock for you to try, then tell us how you got on @FourFourTwo. If you're well behaved and don't give answers away, we might even retweet your scores.

