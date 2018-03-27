Quiz! Can you name the starting line-ups from Brazil 1-7 Germany at the 2014 World Cup?

It’s the most jaw-dropping match in World Cup history. Football’s mightiest nation Brazil, on home soil, were 5-0 down after just 29 minutes of their semi-final against European heavyweights Germany.

There was just 179 seconds between the German’s second goal and their fifth, as Brazil suffered a total collective meltdown. We can’t imagine why, seeing as they came into the game emotionally overwrought, then reminded everyone – including their opponents – that their best player was absent by holding up a Neymar shirt as if he was on the verge of death.

Brazil’s injured star striker (and their suspended defensive lynchpin) may have missed the humiliation, but these players were front and centre. They probably want to forget the game entirely, but we’re asking you to recall their names – and the mighty Germans who doled out the thrashing.

Eight minutes are on the clock for you to name the starting XIs (plus the three substitutes both sides used). Give it a go, then let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it. Maybe not your Brazilian pals, unless you're particularly cruel.

