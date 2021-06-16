Quiz! Can you name the 50 biggest transfers involving European players ever?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

In 1975, Giuseppe Savoldi moved to Napoli. In doing so, the Italian became the first million-pound player in the sport.

If folks were shocked back then, imagine how they'd feel about the current economic climate in which a million pounds for a footballer is deemed to be, in some scenarios, an absolute bargain. In fact, you can only get a 200th of Neymar for that.

Arsene Wenger even apologised that Rob Holding cost double a million pounds, joking that he couldn't possibly be good if he was that cheap.

How times move on. We've totted up the biggest transfers involving European players since - we just want you to tell us who was moved where.

