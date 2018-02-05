Quiz! Can you name all 26 players to score 100+ goals in the Premier League?

Look, we all know Sky didn’t invent football in 1992 – but we can’t test you on the all-time players with 100 top-flight goals. It’s too hard. Getting Ian Rush, Denis Law and Jimmy Greaves is do-able. But bashing out Ted Harper, Joe Smith and Enoch “Knocker” Wells might be a bit tougher for non-historians. Sorry Ted. Sorry Joe. Sorry Knocker.

So, here it is then: every player to hit 100 top-flight goals since the start of the 1992/93 season. The majority are English, as you’d expect, but nine of the 26 are exotic imports from the likes of Argentina, the Ivory Coast and, erm, Wales.

A special shout out to the five players who appear here despite playing the vast majority of their matches in midfield, too.

Now, six minutes are on the clock and each player’s Premier League goal tally, nationality and position are below. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some pals while you're at it.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

*Still playing in Premier League

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com