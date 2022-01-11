Quiz! Can you name the African most valuable players in the world right now?
By Mark White published
The Africa Cup of Nations is underway – who is the cream of the continent, though?
You have eight minutes to guess 25 players.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup-winning team ever?
Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!
Pele was sure that an African team would win the World Cup before the year 2000.
Though the great man himself wasn't quite on the money with that one, Africa has boasted some of the biggest stars in the world in the past 25 years – and some may say that the player on Earth right now belongs to the continent.
There's more eyes on AFCON this year than ever before – but who exactly are we tuning in for?
We've listed out the top 25 stars of Africa, according at least to Transfermarkt. Who can you name?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! How many of the 144 clubs to appear in the Champions League group stage can you name?
Quiz! Can you name the home stadium of every club in the Premier League and Football League?
Quiz! Can you name every club in the first-ever English football league season?
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.