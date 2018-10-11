Quiz! Can you name the 30 youngest England debutants since Euro 96?

Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this international break’s fixtures against Croatia and Spain is a particularly young one even by his standards.

Seven of the squad are aged 21 are under, and three of them are aiming to make their debuts: Leicester’s James Maddison, the oldest of that septet, plus 19-year-old Derby loanee Mason Mount and Borussia Dortmund’s flying 18-year-old Jadon Sancho.

The latter duo would crack this list if they enjoy pitch time this week, but for now the 30 young Lions below will have to do for our latest quiz. Each of these players were 20 or under when they made their England debut, stretching back to 1997.

We’ve stuck 10 minutes on the clock for you to name as many of them as you can, since we’re going back just over two decades here. After you’ve finished getting 30/30, tell us your scores with a screenshot on Twitter @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores for our daily leaderboard.

(Please note: Adblockers might also block our quizzes, so it’s probably best to turn them off for our site. Cheers!)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com