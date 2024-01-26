Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the FA Cup final against Aston Villa in 2000?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Prior to Roman Abramovich's takeover in 2003, Chelsea had a talented side that specialised in winning cup competitions but wasn't consistent enough to challenge for the Premier League.

Gianluca Vialli collected six trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, including two FA Cups - one as a player and another as a manager.

He was in the dugout for this final, the last to be played at the old Wembley, as Chelsea edged a tight game against John Gregory's Aston Villa.

As the two clubs prepare to face each other in the FA Cup fourth round tonight, how many of that victorious Blues team can you name?

