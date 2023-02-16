Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona line-up from the Champions League final against Arsenal in 2006?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Andres Iniesta introduced himself to English audiences in typical fashion. Just 22 years old, he was brought into the heat of the Champions League final with Barcelona a goal down.

But the Blaugrana, crucially, were a man up. Though Arsenal had gotten to the final of the competition by packing out the midfield and relying on the brilliance of the talismanic Thierry Henry, Iniesta had other ideas and in his cameo in the final, he showed what we'd all come to know him for.

The Spaniard was superb, offering incision and a cool head where others around him were beginning the panic. Barça soon turned the tide with their La Masia orchestrator pulling the strings – and with 10 minutes remaining, a fellow substitute, Juliano Belletti scored the winner.

Arsenal were sucker-punched, outplayed at a game they'd mastered on English shores. The Catalans claimed just their second-ever European title – and it unsurprisingly, Iniesta would go onto inspire them to plenty more.

