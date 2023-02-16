Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the Champions League final against Chelsea in 2008?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 1999?

The stage looked set for Chelsea to claim their first European title in 2008. A final in the home country of the owner will have things look that way.

But Sir Alex Ferguson's third great Manchester United team was arguably his greatest achievement. It took him a long time to assemble the parts for the first Premier League win, while his first Champions League saw him rely on the youth of United's academy, with squad depth like no one had ever seen before.

Chelsea's rise in the 2000s saw a change of tack. Jose Mourinho introduced the 4-3-3 to Britain and when United went three years between 2004 and 2007 title-less – unheard of, at the time – Fergie once again returned to the bunker to reshape his machine.

The result might be his most impressive side ever. Leadership across the team, energy, pace and goals from all over. Just tell us who they were…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?