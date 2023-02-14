Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the Champions League final against Manchester City in 2021?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Pep Guardiola has earned a reputation for being the greatest manager in the world. But he's also known as someone who overthinks the biggest moments these days.

2021's Champions League final – the closest that Pep had gotten to winning the trophy he lifted twice at Barcelona – was another example. No defensive midfielder? It was always going to be interesting.

Still, Thomas Tuchel outplayed his counterpart on the night and Chelsea were more than worthy winners, with some superb individual performances on the night. There were some flawless defensive displays with all three attackers playing their part – however subtle – in the goal.

Plenty has changed since – do you remember who played, though?

