Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the FA Cup final against West Ham United in 2006?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Manchester City line-up from the FA Cup final against Stoke City in 2011?

It's a final that's become memorable for one moment in particular. One goal. And it wasn't even the winner that day.

Just as Chelsea won the last FA Cup final at the old Wembley and the first at the new Wembley, Liverpool bookended both the first and last at the Millennium. The first was Michael Owen's… well, you know whose the last was.

This one ended 3-3 in normal time and went to penalties. But who was on the winning side that afternoon?

We're pretty sure you'll get the captain from that final.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?