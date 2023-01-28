Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the FA Cup final against West Ham United in 2006?
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
It's a final that's become memorable for one moment in particular. One goal. And it wasn't even the winner that day.
Just as Chelsea won the last FA Cup final at the old Wembley and the first at the new Wembley, Liverpool bookended both the first and last at the Millennium. The first was Michael Owen's… well, you know whose the last was.
This one ended 3-3 in normal time and went to penalties. But who was on the winning side that afternoon?
We're pretty sure you'll get the captain from that final.
