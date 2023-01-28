Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the FA Cup final against West Ham United in 2006?

By Mark White
published

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard (R) puts the ball past West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop to score his team's secong goal during the FA Cup final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, 13 May 2006.
(Image credit: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo

It's a final that's become memorable for one moment in particular. One goal. And it wasn't even the winner that day. 

Just as Chelsea won the last FA Cup final at the old Wembley and the first at the new Wembley, Liverpool bookended both the first and last at the Millennium. The first was Michael Owen's… well, you know whose the last was.

This one ended 3-3 in normal time and went to penalties. But who was on the winning side that afternoon?

We're pretty sure you'll get the captain from that final. 

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 