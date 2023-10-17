Quiz! Can you name the starting XI from England's 0-0 draw vs Italy in Rome in 1997?

Eight minutes on the clock, 11 players to guess!

England face Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley on Tuesday night and a win in that fixture will all but seal the Three Lions' place in next year's continental competition in Germany.

Gareth Southgate's are well placed to qualify after winning their first four fuxtures and drawing the fifth, leading Italy by six points ahead of Tuesday's game.

The Three Lions beat Italy 2-1 in Naples back in March, thanks to goals from Declan Rice, and could seal qualification with another win over the Azzurri.

That will evoke memories of 1997, when a heroic England edged out Italy by a point en route to France '98 – despite losing at home to Cesare Maldini's side – thanks to a hard-earned draw in Rome in the final round of matches.

