Quiz! Can you name these 40 famous football brothers?

It must be in the genes. Each of these proud parents produced not just one professional footballer, but two (or more) siblings who played to a good standard.

One important note before you begin: we’re not saying these are all the football brothers that are out there. There’s too many for that. We’ve also tried to avoid examples where a really great footballer just has a subpar sibling (e.g. Eddy Baggio, a journeyman who unfortunately looked like a melted waxwork version of his legendary brother Roberto).

Most of the brothers below play to at least a ‘good’ professional standard. Many, indeed, are internationals – although in one or two cases, the brothers have played for different national teams and even against one another.

Now, six minutes are on the clock and first names are below. Fill in the surnames and let us know your score @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and help a brother out by sharing this with your friends and family. Ta!

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

