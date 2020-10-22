Quiz! Can you name these Arsenal, Leicester and Tottenham XIs from famous European nights?

10 minutes on the clock, 33 players to guess - we're looking for the starting XIs from Arsenal's win against Barcelona in 2011, Leicester City's victory over Sevilla from 2017 and Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 win over Inter Milan in 2010.

Gareth Bale potentially returns to European football tonight for Tottenham Hotspur. It was in this competition that he made a name for himself in 2010, with a hat-trick over Inter Milan at the San Siro and a superb performance in the classic at White Hart Lane.

Just down the road at Arsenal, the Gunners themselves know a thing or two about vintage European nights. Their 2-1 victory over Barcelona is still talked about today - thanks in part to Andrey Arshavin coming off the bench to win Arsene Wenger's side the match.

And then there's Leicester City - also in action tonight - who only made the Champions League once. But what a once it was, with a knockout victory over Sevilla to send them into the quarters and fans taunted the Spaniards, "Champions of England, you'll never sing that". Well, they weren't wrong.

Since all three sides are in action tonight, we're looking back on this stunning matches - do you remember who was involved?

