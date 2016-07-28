Quiz! Fill in the missing teams from these managers' career trails
By Joe Brewin
Know your Ranieris from your Simeones? Come and prove it...
If you hadn't already noticed (*tuts*), this week we're running our annual 50 Best Football Managers in the World list.
So to go with it, we thought we'd test your mettle with a good old quiz – namely, to see how many of the gaps you can fill in below. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo and we'll share your scores to the masses.
(Please note: you won't see every manager's entire career path below – just chunks of three clubs from which you can work stuff out. Good luck!)
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.