FourFourTwo's 50 Best Football Managers in the World 2016
By Joe Brewin
It's here! We're proud to reveal our rundown of the planet's greatest gaffers. Dig in...
Welcome to 2016's edition of FourFourTwo.com's 50 Best Managers in the World.
Following the popularity of last year's edition we thought we'd do it all over again, charting the movers and shakers in dugouts around the planet after a genuinely sensational year of football in which the underdogs have bit hard.
You won't agree with our choices, of course, but we've consulted dozens of our experts around the world to bring you our final list. Please join the debate (that's debate folks, not shouty abuse) with us on social media at @FourFourTwo (#FFT50Managers) and on Facebook – we'll be glad to hear your opinions.
So sit back, read our reasonings and keep coming back throughout the week as we run down our top 50...
- EXPLAINER How we chose this year's list
The list
- 50-46
- 45-41
- 40-36
- 35-31
- 30-26
- 25-21
- 20 • 19 • 18 • 17 • 16 • 15 • 14 • 13 • 12 • 11
- 10 • 9 • 8 • 7 • 6 • 5 • 4 • 3 • 2 • 1
- MAP Interactive: Where do our managers come from?
- INFOGRAPHIC The ages of our managers
- INFOGRAPHIC The nationalities of our chosen men
- POLL Who is the best football manager in the world?
- INFOGRAPHIC The most represented leagues
- EXCLUSIVE Falcao: Simeone knows how to keep success going
- INTERACTIVE Who's won the most trophies in our list?
- QUIZ Fill in the missing teams from these managers' career trails
- TEST Which of the world's best managers are you most like?
- FEATURE 8 of the best managers under 40
- EXCLUSIVE Fabregas: How Wenger treated me isn’t normal today
- FEATURE The 10 best managers in the Football League
- QUIZ Name the managers by their trophy haul
- ARCHIVE Tinkerman, wheeler-dealer, nutter: why do managers get typecast?
- ARCHIVE Managers' men: football's 'special' relationships, by those who know best (Warnock + Paddy 4eva)
- ARCHIVE Just where have all the player-managers gone?
- ARCHIVE 11 managerial reigns to rival Marcelo Bielsa's two days at Lazio
