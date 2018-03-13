Quiz! Name the 68 players to score for Manchester United in the Champions League

A few apologies to throw out there to a few of pretty decent players. Sorry George Best, sorry Denis Law, sorry Bobby Charlton. But while we have respect for every Man United player to score in Europe's top club competition - especially these men - we need an achievable quiz target.

So this is every player to have scored for the Old Trafford club since the European Cup was tweaked to become the Champions League in 1992. Manchester United have won the competition twice since then – once under Alex Ferguson and the other under David Moy… No, wait, it was Fergie twice.

A total of 68 players have scored for United in the full Champions League: from the all-time leader on 35 goals to the legendary Cameroonian on just one.

Twelve minutes are on the clock and each player's Champions League goal total for the club, their country and position are below. Let us know how you do @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some chums to see if they can best your score.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

