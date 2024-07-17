Ranked! Every BBC and ITV pundit at Euro 2024

By
published

We ranked each and every pundit that appeared on our screens from Germany over the past month

Who tops your list of Euro 2024 pundits?
Who tops your list of Euro 2024 pundits? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another international tournament is in the books after Sunday night's Euro 2024 final saw Spain bring the Gareth Southgate England era to close without a trophy to show for it.

A total of 51 matches were played in Germany over the past month, with the BBC and ITV broadcasting each and every one of them. But before we get used to no football being on out television and finally catch up on season three of The Bear, who won the battle of the broadcasters?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.