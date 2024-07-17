Ranked! Every BBC and ITV pundit at Euro 2024
We ranked each and every pundit that appeared on our screens from Germany over the past month
Another international tournament is in the books after Sunday night's Euro 2024 final saw Spain bring the Gareth Southgate England era to close without a trophy to show for it.
A total of 51 matches were played in Germany over the past month, with the BBC and ITV broadcasting each and every one of them. But before we get used to no football being on out television and finally catch up on season three of The Bear, who won the battle of the broadcasters?
Which pundits entertained you, which did you disagree with and who couldn't you stand seeing on your screen? Just to upset you and make you disagree with every word we've written, we've taken 32 BBC and ITV pundits and ranked each and every one of them below.
32. Danny Murphy (BBC)
In an arms race with Lee Dixon to inherit the mantle of the new Lawro, which is either a very good thing, or a very bad thing, depending on your point of view. You'll see later in this list that we like to hear from people that sound as they're enjoying themselves.
31. Jermaine Jenas (BBC)
A very safe pair of hands in the commentary box, if a tad dull. Very The One Show, all in all.
30. Martin Keown (BBC)
Another voice on co-comms that we’re used to hearing, but another one who doesn’t really move the dial too far either way.
29. Jose Fonte (BBC)
He was fine... and that’s about it. Didn’t appear too often and didn’t really do anything to upset or inspire us.
28. Rio Ferdinand (BBC)
Often gets the call for the big games, but often gets outshined by the Beeb’s other big hitters.
27. Gaizka Mendieta (ITV)
Rocked up to the ITV fairly late in the studio and didn’t really do anything to leave a lasting impression.
26. Lee Dixon (ITV)
See Murphy, D.
25. Theo Walcott (BBC)
In the ‘underused’ category, but the enthusiast Waclott’s pitchside appearances in Germany was decent enough.
24. Eni Aluko (ITV)
Far too often the subject of unfounded criticism on social media, but Aluko was able to bring insight to the ITV Studio and wasn’t outshone by bigger names.
23. Ashley Williams (BBC)
A solid pundit, but not one who you’d tend to drop everything and give your undivided attention when he’s on your screen.
22. Graeme Souness (ITV)
Another veteran of the pundit world, Souness’s frank style can often split audiences, but was good value during Scotland’s opening defeat to Germany.
21. James McFadden (BBC)
The former Scotland forward was a solid, if unspectacular presence on co-comms. A safe midtable finish.
20. Frank Lampard (BBC)
Like many, we’ve previously been a bit of a Lampard sceptic, but no, seriously, the package he put together on England’s tactics on the BBC ahead of the Three Lions win over Switzerland was excellent.
19. David Moyes (BBC)
Solid and had the kind of insight you’d hope that a pundit of his recent experience in the game would bring.
18. Rachel Corsie (BBC)
An unfamiliar name to a decent chunk of the audience, but Scotland captain Rachel Corsie brought a lot to the table when it came to analysing her male counterparts. Combined well with David Moyes.
17. Joe Hart (BBC)
A promising tournament debut from the freshly retired former England stopper, who we will no doubt see plenty more of in the future. Wins a bonus point for having the best posture of anyone on this list.
16. Ellen White (BBC)
We didn’t see too much of the former England striker, but she was a likeable, knowledgeable presence on the sideline when called upon.
15. Juan Mata (BBC)
We only got a single appearance from Mata, when he got the call from the BBC to make his punditry debut for Sunday’s final, but he did enough to impress. He’s always seemed like one of the nicest players in the game and this warmth came across, but not at the expense of some decent insight. When he finally hangs up his boots he should be set for a strong second act.
14. Karen Carney (ITV)
Carney has continued to improve as a pundit in recent years and given her experience with England, was able to bring plenty of insight to the table.
13. Andros Townsend (ITV)
A best newcomer contender, as the current Luton Town winger a sharp and enthusiastic co-commentator who clearly has a love for the game.
12. Ange Postecoglou (ITV)
The Spurs boss was one of the more entertaining Premier League managers when he addressed the media last season and seeing him able to open up in a more relaxed environment was welcome.
11. Wayne Rooney (BBC)
His new gig at Plymouth Argyle meant he had to leave too early, but Rooney looked to be good value during his short stint on the BBC. It would have been good to have seen him on some bigger games.
10. Danny Rohl (ITV)
ITV needed a German manager to offer insight on German soil and while Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl was an unlikely candidate, but slotted right in. It was a shame that the Owls’ pre-season came calling and cut his time short.
9. Gary Neville (ITV)
Very much a known quantity, but Neville’s dedication to the draft means he has a good mixture of analysis and emotion when it comes to England games.
8. Roy Keane (ITV)
We all know what we’re getting with Roy Keane these days, but that doesn’t make him any less entertaining. Is perhaps beginning to chill out a tad these days, but provide much-needed balance during England games.
7. Micah Richards
Behind the big, likeable personality was some excellent analysis. And you can’t not enjoying seeing him on your screen.
6. Christina Unkel (ITV)
Unkel is something of an outlier on this list in her role as a refereeing expert, but she was one of the best things about this summer’s coverage on either channel. She was able to clearly and concisely explain what on earth goes on in VAR war rooms and was (mentioning no names) light years ahead of previous refereeing experts to appear on our screens.
5. Alan Shearer (BBC)
Was given a dual role by the Beeb this time out, as he split his time between co-commentary duties and that of an in-studio pundit, but that didn’t appear to phase him. Has continued to evolve and improve as a pundit, with his unflinching, but fair, criticism of England exactly what the role demands.
4. Thomas Frank (BBC)
After a couple of appearances on Sky over the last couple of years, Frank was the first pleasant surprise on this list. An excellent talker who is able to talk tactics in an engaging way. More from him, please, BBC.
3. Cesc Fabregas (BBC)
Fabregas has always impressed during his previous pundit stints and it was no difference in Germany this month. Excellent at insight and analysis, here’s hoping we don’t have to wait until the next summer tournament to see him on our screens again.
2. Ian Wright (ITV)
Wrighty is just about in national treasure status these days and was on typically good form over the past month, again bringing enthusiasm along to razor shape analysis.
1. Ally McCoist (ITV)
When has Ally McCoist being on co-comms ever not improved a game? The former Rangers man’s infectious enthusiasm for the game should be cherished and that’s why he’s number one on our list.
