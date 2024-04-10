Ranked! The 10 best Admiral football kits ever

Admiral: they started out making pants; they went on to produce football kits for some of the biggest teams in the world.

Whether Admiral were ever particularly cool is up for debate, but that in itself makes them a hugely memorable brand from the history of the game.

Here, FourFourTwo counts down their 10 best efforts over the years...

10. England home, 1974

Eight years on from the glory of 1966, England had to try and qualify for the World Cup again (they qualified in 1970 as holders). They failed to do so.

The small consolation for the Three Lions? They had a great kit that year, their first by Admiral – and their first by any brand, for that matter. It was also the first England shirt the public were able to buy.

9. Los Angeles Aztecs home, 1977-1978

Superstars like Johan Cruyff and George Best turned out for the Los Angeles Aztecs in the NASL – and the latter was lucky enough to do so while wearing this fabulous, orange and black-trimmed strip.

A lot of shirts in North America's old top flight were rather ruined by having gaudy team wordmarks and even numbers slapped across the front of them – but not this one.

8. Leeds United away 1992/93

Leeds entered 1992/93, the inaugural Premier League season, as champions of England – and they celebrated with this statement change kit, one part of what would be their last Admiral line-up for over a decade.

Donned by the likes of Eric Cantona and Gordon Strachan, it got runouts in several away games as the Yorkshire team finished a disappointing 17th under Howard Wilkinson.

7. Leicester City home 1983-1985

Founded in Leicester in 1914, Admiral supplied kit to their local side from 1976 to 1979 and again from 1983 to 1985.

They kicked off the latter spell with this superbly stripey home jersey, as worn by Foxes legends Gary Lineker and Alan Smith, among others, en route to successive 15th-placed finishes during the club's first two campaigns back in the First Division.

6. Manchester United home 1977-1980

(Image credit: Alamy)

When you think of Manchester United kits, you probably think of Adidas or Nike (maybe Umbro if you're old enough) – certainly not Admiral.

But that was the logo which featured on Red Devils' stars such as Lou Macari and Sammy McIlroy during the latter half of the 70s. Get a load of the V-neck and striped collar on this one!

5. Crystal Palace home,1977-1980

Crystal Palace play in red and blue, right? Well, yes, usually – but the South Londoners went rogue in the 70s, switching to this sashed design for their home shirt.

It's one they've paid homage to many times over the years since (more recently for their away kits), and it's not exactly difficult to see why.

4. Wales home, 1976

Wales is the land of daffodils, so it was only right that they added a splash of yellow (and green) to their kit at some stage.

Back in 1976, the time of Welsh legends including Terry Yorath and Joey Jones, this home shirt was the result – and we have to say its away equivalent wasn't too shabby, either.

3. Coventry City away, 1978-1981

(Image credit: Alamy)

We're fully aware that putting Coventry City's infamous brown away kit as high as third on this list is a controversial move – but we're going to own it because it's an historic piece of footballing sartorial brilliance.

Want to get your hands on one of these today? Good luck – they've been known to go up for sale on eBay for around the two-grand mark.

2. West Ham home, 1976-1980

(Image credit: Alamy)

West Ham favourites like Trevor Brooking and Frank Lampard Sr wore this shirt en route to the Hammers' 1979/80 FA Cup triumph (ok, they actually wore white as they beat Arsenal in the final, but these stunning threads helped get them there).

We're absolutely all over this chevroned beauty – from a period when the East London giants had a much more aesthetically pleasing badge, too.

1. England home, 1982

(Image credit: Alamy)

England ended their eight-year World Cup absence in 1982, and they arrived with some of the finest threads on show at the tournament in Spain.

Coached by Ron Greenwood and captained by Mick Mills, with Kevin Keegan out injures, the Three Lions only made it as far as the second group stage – but at least they got to wear probably their greatest home shirt ever.