Real Sociedad honour retiring captain Xabi Prieto by replacing crest with his portrait

The 34-year-old is set to retire from football after 14 years at Real Sociedad - the only club he has ever played for. Prieto has made 530 first-team appearances for the San Sebastian side.

In order to honour the one-club man's dedication to La Real, Sociedad's badge will be replaced with a caricature of his face when they host Leganes on Saturday.

The La Liga club said in an official statement: "Xabi has always carried the coat of arms of La Real, and La Real will have him on Saturday as a shield in his last game at the Estadio Anoeta."

The only slight problem is that Prieto might not actually play in the match. He hasn't featured for Sociedad since February with a hernia problem, meaning he's currently a doubt.

So that Sociedad can wear their traditional blue-and-white at the weekend, Leganes have agreed to wear their away kit. The two clubs previously agreed that the visitors could wear their home kit after they switched strips in the reverse fixture.

The penultimate fixture of the 2017/18 La Liga campaign will also be Carlos Martinez's final home match at Sociedad following a remarkable 18 seasons at the club – but he's also doubt for the game...

See also...

Watch: Sparta Rotterdam's Stijn Spierings smashes in one of the all-time great own goals

England won't have an official World Cup song

In Other News...