Revealed! What are Premier League clubs' best and worst months?

The clocks have long since gone back and there has been much speculation about Arsenal's apparent annual dip in form – the so-called "Black November". Indeed, according to Opta Arsene Wenger has collected 1.58 points per Premier League game during that month, his lowest rate in a month as a manager.

That set our investigative noses twitching, so we looked back over the past decade of Premier League results to see what we could find.

As months contain different numbers of games, we settled on points-per-game as a fair comparison. And we didn't stop at Arsenal: deciding to get a decent dataset by including the last decade of completed seasons, we examined each of the eight teams who have been in the top flight for each of those campaigns: the 'Big Seven' (Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham) plus, er, Aston Villa.

And this is what we found, all presented in an attractive interactive infographic for your digital delecation...

﻿

