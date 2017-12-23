Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Leicester 2-2 Man United

OPTA FACT Juan Mata scored two goals in a Premier League game for the first time since March 2015

Harry Maguire's goal in stoppage time earned 10-man Leicester a point against Manchester United, who lost further ground on Manchester City in the title race.

Jamie Vardy gave the Foxes the lead after being teed up by Riyad Mahrez, but Juan Mata levelled the scores five minutes before half-time. The Spaniard's delicate free-kick then put the visitors ahead in the second period, but Maguire popped up in dramatic fashion after Daniel Amartey had been given his marching orders.

Goals: Vardy 27', Maguire 90+4' -- Mata 40', 60'

Burnley 0-3 Tottenham

OPTA FACT Only Teddy Sheringham (97) has scored more Premier League goals for Spurs than Harry Kane (93)

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to help Tottenham to victory over Burnley at Turf Moor. The England international made no mistake from the penalty spot after Dele Alli was brought down by Kevin Long in the first half, before adding two more after the interval to draw level with Alan Shearer's record of 36 Premier League goals in a calendar year.

Sissoko and Son Heung-min wasted excellent chances to further extend the visitors' lead, with Burnley struggling to test Hugo Lloris throughout. Mauricio Pochettino's side's first away win in the Premier League since September moves them up to fifth place.

Goals: Kane 7', 69', 79'

Brighton 1-0 Watford

OPTA FACT Pascal Gross has been directly involved in nine Premier League goals this season (4 goals, 5 assists), four more than any other Brighton player

Pascal Gross' fourth goal of the season brought Brighton a much-needed win at the Amex Stadium. The German attacking midfielder popped up in the 64th minute to earn Albion their first victory since early November, while Watford slumped to a fifth defeat in six after being outplayed on the south coast.

The Hornets managed just one shot on target against Chris Hughton's charges, who could easily have won by a bigger margin had they been more clinical in front of goal.

Goals: Gross 64'

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

OPTA FACT Morgan Schneiderlin (45) was the only Everton player to attempt more passes than goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (36)

Reigning Premier League champions Chelsea fell 16 points behind Manchester City after a scoreless stalemate at Goodison Park. The Blues dominated proceedings in Saturday's early kick-off, but Sam Allardyce's side stood firm to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

Eden Hazard, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Pedro Rodriguez and Willian all went close for Chelsea, who had 25 shots on goal. The Toffees didn't manage a single effort on target, although Michael Keane spurned a golden chance to win the match late on.

Man City 4-0 Bournemouth

OPTA FACT Sergio Aguero has now scored 101 goals for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City made it 17 victories in a row in the Premier League with a routine 4-0 defeat of Bournemouth. Sergio Aguero (two), Raheem Sterling and Danilo got the goals for the table-toppers, who have still only dropped two points all season.

This was a third consecutive loss in all competitions for the Cherries, who slipped into the bottom three after wins for both Stoke and Newcastle.

Goals: Aguero 27', 79', Sterling 53', Danilo 84'

Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield

OPTA FACT Charlie Austin has scored five goals in his last five Premier League starts for Southampton

Southampton and Huddersfield shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw at St Mary's. Charlie Austin broke the deadlock midway through the first half with his sixth goal of the season, but Laurent Depoitre's close-range header after the interval earned the Terries a point.

David Wagner's men remain in 11th place with a six-point gap separating them from the bottom three, while Saints are two places and three points below them.

Goals: Austin 24' - Depoitre 64'

Stoke 3-1 West Brom

OPTA FACT Joe Allen scored and assisted a goal in the same Premier League game for the first time in his career

Stoke eased the pressure on under-fire manager Mark Hughes with a crucial triumph over struggling West Brom at the bet365 Stadium. Goals from Joe Allen and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting gave the Potters a 2-0 advantage at the break, with Alan Pardew's side unable to find an equaliser after Salomon Rondon halved the deficit soon after the restart, before Ramadan Sobhi wrapped up the victory late on.

West Brom, who are without a win since August, remain in 19th position in the table, while Stoke rise to 14th after only their second success in nine.

Goals: Allen 19', Choupo-Moting 45+2' -- Rondon 51'

Swansea 1-1 Crystal Palace

OPTA FACT Palace's current unbeaten run of eight games is their longest ever in the Premier League

Leon Britton guided Swansea to a point in his first game as the club's caretaker manager. The midfielder was installed in the Liberty Stadium dugout after Paul Clement's sacking on Wednesday, but the Welsh outfit remain rooted to the foot of the table despite a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Luka Milivojevic returned from a one-game ban to open the scoring for the Eagles from the penalty spot, before Jordan Ayew levelled things up with a superb strike.

Goals: Ayew 77' -- Milivojevic 59'

West Ham 2-3 Newcastle

OPTA FACT Newcastle scored three goals away from home in the Premier League for the first time since January 2015

Newcastle ended a run of nine games without a win by beating in-form West Ham at the London Stadium. The hosts took the lead early on through a rejuvenated Marko Arnautovic, but goals from Henri Saivet, Mo Diame and Christian Atsu brought Rafael Benitez's charges their first victory in over two months.

Andre Ayew had the chance to draw the Hammers level at 2-2 from the penalty spot, but his effort was kept out by Rob Elliot. The Ghanian reduced the arrears in the 69th minute, but it was a case of too little, too late for David Moyes' men.

Goals: Arnautovic 6', Ayew 69' -- Saivet 10', Diame 53', Atsu 61'