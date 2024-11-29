Saudi Arabia, Serie A and Ligue 1: Every option for Mohamed Salah in January transfer window

Mo Salah poured fuel on the fire around his potential Liverpool exit when he claimed to be “more out than in” at the club, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Arne Slot has attempted to calm the speculation, insisting the 32-year-old remains a big part of his plans at the club. That is no surprise, given he has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions so far this season.

But if a new contract is not agreed soon, Salah could be on his way. And we’ve taken a look at some of his potential options with the January transfer window just around the corner.

Saudi Arabia

A move to Saudi Arabia seemed the most likely option for Salah last summer, with a reported bid of £150 million from Al-Ittihad rejected. It remains to be seen if a Saudi Pro League club will chance their arm again in January, but the finances of any prospective deal won’t be a problem.

Al-Hilal are the latest side to express an interest in Salah, according to TEAMtalk . A move to the Middle East might appeal, too, given the eye-watering sums of money on offer. But Salah likely still has unfinished business at Liverpool, and leaving mid-way through a possible Premier League title-winning season would be a difficult decision to make.

Mo Salah has been in superb form this season (Image credit: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Inter

If Salah is not content to simply follow the money, a move to another European club could be an option. And Italian giants Inter are interested, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. The Nerazzurri are reportedly willing to sell Marko Arnautovic, Mehdi Taremi and Joaquin Correa to make room for Salah’s wages.

But any move would almost certainly be in the summer, should Salah’s Liverpool contract expire. Inter could appeal as a destination, though, given their status in Europe and Salah’s previous experience of playing in Serie A with Roma.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG have moved away from their previous Galacticos policy after the exits of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi, instead turning towards youth and domestic talent. But there could be a temptation to move for Salah, who would slot perfectly into the gap left by Mbappe.

Recent reports have suggested PSG are interested, although a January move is unlikely. But the club’s change of approach in an attempt to win the Champions League has so far proved unsuccessful, so a proven world-class attacker might be on the radar.

Real Madrid

Finally, Real Madrid have inevitably been mentioned as a potential suitor for Salah. Los Blancos are never afraid to stock up on the world’s most talented forwards.

But even they are likely to be reluctant to sign Salah given the options at their disposal: Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick, all of whom have struggled to gel so far this season. Adding the Egyptian to the mix could make things more unnecessarily complicated, even if he would guarantee goals and assists.