Scotland World Cup 2022 squad: Steve Clarke names his final qualification squad

Should they qualify, the Scotland World Cup 2022 squad will be named in around 12 months' time. Today, Steve Clarke takes a step closer to that final 23, with his last selection for the group stage qualifiers.

Stoke forward Jacob Brown has earned his first ever call-up to the Scotland squad for the final two qualifiers. St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clarke has been rewarded for some fine performances at club level with a place in the travelling party, and Billy Gilmour is retained despite his lack of minutes at Norwich.

Ryan Fraser and Grant Hanley have both been forced to drop out of the squad with injury, while James Forrest's lack of action in recent months keeps him out for now. Kieran Tierney has also been sidelined of late but was deemed fit enough to be included

Scotland World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Craig Gordon, Hearts

GK: Zander Clark, Rangers

GK: Jon McLaughlin, St Johnstone

DF: Liam Cooper, Leeds

DF: Jack Hendry, Club Brugge

DF: Scott McKenna, Nottingham Forest

DF: Stephen O'Donnell, Motherwell

DF: Nathan Patterson, Rangers

DF: Andy Robertson, Liverpool

DF: Kieran Tierney, Arsenal

MF: Stuart Armstrong, Southampton

MF: Lewis Ferguson, Aberdeen

MF: Billy Gilmour, Norwich (loan)

MF: John McGinn, Aston Villa

MF: Callum McGregor, Celtic

MF: Kenny McLean, Norwich

MF: Scott McTominay, Manchester United

MF: David Turnbull, Celtic

FW: Che Adams, Southampton

FW: Jacob Brown, Stoke

FW: Ryan Christie

FW: Lyndon Dykes, Queens Park Rangers

FW: Kevin Nisbet, Hibernian

How many players are Scotland allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Steve Clarke was permitted 26 players for Euro 2020, due to the potential of COVID-19 outbreaks during the tournament. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - unless otherwise stated - it is expected that the squad number will be reduced back down to the usual 23.

This could well be adjusted, however, in the coming months. Substitute numbers were raised during the pandemic too, allowing five changes to be made a game instead of the regular three. This has remained this season in international competition: it is possible that the squad number will increase to 26 once more - especially with the World Cup taking place midseason.

When will the final Scotland 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November of next year. It is expected that the preparations for the tournament will begin as soon as next summer.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final Scotland 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Steve Clarke's final Scotland 2022 World Cup squad.

Many Scotland fans have cursed the misfortune which means two of their most talented players, Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney, play in the same position. Clarke has found a workaround involving a three-man backline, and both men will be essential should Scotland make it to Qatar.

John McGinn is one of the first names on the team sheet and is guaranteed a seat on the prospective plane to Doha. Scott McTominay's versatility makes him an asset and Che Adams has become a regular after switching his allegiance from England in March 2021. Stuart Armstrong and Billy Gilmour will also expect to make the cut, although the latter's lack of game time at Norwich is a concern.

