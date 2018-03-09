Sergio Ramos rocks up at Real Madrid training in custom classic car

Well this is... different.

Perhaps it's a little bit of a cliché that all footballers drive absurdly over-powered supercars – but it's still what you suspect.

Enter Sergio Ramos: collecter of yellow and red cards, master of the dark arts, potential future Bond villain (perhaps)... and driver of this customised Seat 600 classic (built anywhere between 1955 and 1969, according to FFT's chums at Classic & Sports Car magazine).

In some countries, players deliberately drive nondescript cars so as not to attract the attention of fans - particularly after a bad result - but the "SR4" which has been stamped on the side probably means that's not the case here.

This is Sergio Ramos, though, who can do as he damn well pleases in Madrid. And we like that a lot.

