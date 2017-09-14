Spartak Moscow loon fires flare towards referee during Champions League game

With a large pyro party already taking place in the away end at Maribor on Wednesday night, one Spartak Moscow fan eyed his chance to take things a step further.

While both sides were getting in shape for a defensive free-kick, the Spartak nutcase decided to let off his flare gun towards the referee in the middle of the pitch.

Fortunately the flare didn't hit anyone on its way to the centre circle, but Spartak Moscow will be braced for the inevitable UEFA sanctions to follow.

The Group E contest ended 1-1, with Maribor's Damjan Bohar cancelling out Alexsandr Samedov's opener five minutes from time.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com