Sunday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Southampton 1-1 Arsenal

FACT No team has gained more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than Arsenal (10 - level with Man City)

Olivier Giroud came off the bench to rescue a point for sub-par Arsenal, who will count themselves lucky to come away with this draw.

Southampton had raced out of the traps from kick-off and broke the deadlock after only two minutes when Charlie Austin collected Dusan Tadic's delightful reverse pass and then jabbed beyond Petr Cech.

That should have been just the start for Mauricio Pellegrino's side, who proceeded to pile the pressure on a beleaguered Arsenal defence; Cech was alert to deny Austin a quickfire second, before the Saints striker came within a post's width of beating his Czech adversary.

Slowly, Arsenal got themselves back into it and may well have had a penalty before the break when Alexandre Lacazette was chopped down late in the box. But despite the Gunners hogging possession for large swathes of the game, Fraser Forster was rarely tested and Arsene Wenger's side looked vulnerable on the break.

But then came the substitutes, including Giroud, who expertly steered Alexis Sanchez's dinked cross into the box beyond Forster for a late leveller that takes Arsenal one point ahead of north London rivals Tottenham.

Goals: Austin 3' • Giroud 88'

Liverpool 1-1 Everton

Liverpool were made to pay for a latest defensive lapse as Everton somehow came away with a point from this Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Wayne Rooney's 77th-minute penalty earned Sam Allardyce's side an unlikely draw in a game where the Toffees saw only 28% possession, completed 101 passes and managed two shots on target. But the visitors were allowed the opportunity to get something from the game after Dejan Lovren nudged over Dominic Calvert-Lewin late on – a soft penalty, certainly, but an avoidable one.

Liverpool had huffed and puffed in a dominant first half without much fruition, until star man Mo Salah curled home a beauty three minutes before the break. In the end only three of their 23 shots made their way to Jordan Pickford, however, as Everton frustrated their neighbours and in the end were rewarded for their defensive doggedness.

Sadio Mane certainly won't be in Jurgen Klopp's good books tonight either, after an unforgivable decision to go for goal himself just after half-time when two team-mates were queueing up to score. Just another one of those days for the Reds.

Goals: Salah 42' • Rooney, pen 77'

Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City

Manchester City have gone 11 points clear at the top after deservedly winning Sunday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford – a record-breaking 14th consecutive Premier League win.

Pep Guardiola largely got the dominance and control he craves of his teams, but the Spaniard will have been more surprised by the manner in which his team scored both goals – from set-pieces, a perceived weakness of his side. The first came from a corner; David Silva capitalised on an inadvertent knockdown from Romelu Lukaku to fire beyond David de Gea from close range.

At that point, City deserved their lead – but within four minutes they'd lost it. A deep cross from the left somehow evaded both of the visiting centre-backs, allowing Marcus Rashford to steal in behind and slot coolly beyond Ederson.

Both sides made changes at the break: on came Victor Lindelof for Marcos Rojo, while Guardiola introduced Ilkay Gundogan for Kompany. Within nine minutes of the restart City were back ahead – and in comical fashion, as Lukaku tried to beat away a free-kick but succeeded only in striking against team-mate Chris Smalling. Nicolas Otamendi was the player to snaffle the rebound for his second league goal in as many games.

United weren't dead and buried, however, and had it not been for the sensational double save of Ederson in the final few minutes they may well have come away with more. But City's Brazilian shot-stopper was on hand with some match-winning heroics to deny Lukaku and then Juan Mata, helping Guardiola's league leaders take one step closer to a title that has long felt like a foregone conclusion.

Goals: Rashford 45' • Silva 43', Otamendi 54'

