Sunderland fan insists he didn't defecate in his seat with heartfelt apology

The photo, which went viral following Sunderland's 3-1 defeat to Reading, had people thinking he had done a number two during the game.

However, Northumbria police have released a statement saying there was no evidence that the teenager had defaced his seat at the Stadium of Light.

The young fan has taken to social media to release an apology for his actions while under the influence, with nearby supporters accusing him of urinating instead.

He said: "That was me it's real I'm so regretful but I can't remember any of it at all and for the record I didn't actually have a shit.

"I honestly didn't have a shit. The club even released a statement saying there was nothing wrong with the chair."

Regardless, Sunderland's heavy loss won't have improved matters. Good grief.

