Liverpool in legal battle with Chelsea as club expected to shell out millions: report

Liverpool's teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha could end up costing the Anfield side millions of pounds, according to a national newspaper report.

Ngumoha announced himself to Premier League audiences with a stoppage time winner against Newcastle United.

The 16-year-old netted with a controlled, right-footed strike in front of the travelling Liverpool fans to clinch another late victory for the Reds.

Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha could cost record tribunal fee

It followed Ngumoha's exploits for the club during pre-season, which included a similarly impressive goal at Anfield versus Athletic Club.

The youngster signed for Liverpool this time last year, leaving Chelsea where he had joined the pre-academy setup as a small child and risen through the ranks.

At the time of his Liverpool signing, Ngumoha was regarded one of English football's best up-and-coming prospects and was quickly integrated into first-team matters by Anfield boss Arne Slot.

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool and Chelsea are yet to agree a fee for Ngumoha's transfer.

This is common practice for players who move clubs before turning 17, as only then are they able to sign a professional contract.

Prior to their 17th birthday, players like Ngumoha are on scholarship forms. Should they change teams, training compensation is owed to the club that has trained and developed the player through his younger years.

Typically, this is meted out by the two clubs involved, but in cases where a sum cannot be agreed, the value of training compensation is decided by an independent tribunal.

Previous instances have seen the likes of Liverpool pay Fulham a record £4.3 million fee at tribunal for the transfer of then-16-year-old Harvey Elliott.

Chelsea's Shumaira Mheuka joined the Cobham academy setup for an initial £1m from Brighton and Hove Albion, which could rise to £4.25m if certain performance and appearance-related add-ons are met.

Consequently, Liverpool may be expected to fork out a similar fee for Ngumoha's services, who is highly likely to sign pro terms at Anfield upon turning 17 next week.