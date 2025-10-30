'The Boy's A Bit Special' Real Madrid's €40m sensation wins early vote of confidence at Santiago Bernabeu
Franco Mastantuono has had two breakout years, not one. The Argentinian teenager slipped on Claudio Echeverri's boots and into the red sash-adorned River Plate kit shortly after Echeverri's move to Manchester City just over 18 months ago. That was Mastantuono's first breakout year, 2024, when he announced himself to South America.
In 2025, Mastantuono has arrived on the world stage, the newly-turned 18-year-old has assumed starting responsibilities under Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid and that's a lot easier said than done - just ask Reinier, Endrick or Arda Güler.
A left-footed right-winger, Mastantuono hails from a sporting background and was once considered one of Argentina's 10 best tennis players in his age group before committing to football.
DID YOU KNOW: Franco Mastantuono's uncle, Jose Raul Iglesias, played alongside Mario Kempes for Argentina
Players who make their Argentina debuts and agree €40 million transfers to Real Madrid before their 18th birthday tend to be a bit special.
Starting four of the club's opening six LaLiga fixtures, while simultaneously becoming their youngest-ever Champions League starter and fifth-youngest post-war goalscorer put it beyond any doubt.
To watch Mastantuono during his final six months in Argentinian football, it was clear he had outgrown the environment; very little appeared to challenge him anymore.
He is an excellent dribbler, gliding beyond opponents but also, crucially, an impactful player in the final third.
If he isn't shooting, he's winning fouls which lead to shooting opportunities for others. When he isn't doing either of those things, he's creating chances - one for every eight minutes River Plate spent in possession last year, to be precise.
Mastantuono has a strong preference for his left foot, but that isn't to say his right is obsolete, demonstrated by the goal he scored against Levante to open his Real Madrid account, lifting the ball into the roof of the net with his weaker foot.
Given the chance, he will always cut infield from an aggressive starting position on the touchline, arrive within a reasonable shooting distance and fire at goal.
There is no shortage of attacking options at Santiago Bernabeu but consistent starts are indicative of a player who has Alonso's trust - and that's a rare, valuable commodity for any teenager.
