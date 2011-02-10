Our March issue is hitting the shelves as we write this, and you wonÃ¢ÂÂt want to miss out. HereÃ¢ÂÂs why you should get it, NOW...



Title race special

WeÃ¢ÂÂve got ourselves all excited about this seasonÃ¢ÂÂs Premier League title race, seeing as it's one of the closest in years. But what do the players make of it all? We interview Berbatov, Nasri, Lampard and Silva to find out, and receive a fascinating insight from Chris Waddle into a certain Gareth Bale...

Ã¢ÂÂWe have a hostage situationÃ¢ÂÂ

Kidnapping isnÃ¢ÂÂt a funny business, but it is a crazy one Ã¢ÂÂ especially when football is concerned. With victims including Johan Cruyff and RobinhoÃ¢ÂÂs mum, FFT discovers how two worlds can collide.

Chesterfield charge on

Their team is top of League Two, but you try getting a smile out of Spireites fans. Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂll go wrong Ã¢ÂÂ it always does,Ã¢ÂÂ says one supporter. Cheer up!

Luton v Wimbledon v Crawley Town

ItÃ¢ÂÂs a fascinating battle for supremacy in the Blue Square Premier. But who will make the Football League: the fallen idols, the martyrs or the wodge-wavers?

Picture Special: the Home Nations remembered

With England mooting a new home nations tournament while the others carry on without them, we delve through the best photographs from its predecessor (warning: may feature perms).

One-on-One: Johnny Giles

The Leeds legend answers your questions. The Damned United may crop up...

Sun, sea and socc... er, football

Our look into EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs major title races takes a detour to the south coast, to see what all the fuss in League One is about around Brighton and Bournemouth.

How to get out of the Championship

Easy it ainÃ¢ÂÂt, but three teams manage to do it every season. We ask the managers who made it into the Premier League.

A tribute to Nat Lofthouse

From the mines to memory, Lofthouse wonÃ¢ÂÂt be forgotten. But we thought weÃ¢ÂÂd make sure.

To make this issue, with these features and more, FourFourTwo spoke to (deep breath)... Cheik Tiote, Graeme Souness, Luca Toni, Samir Nasri, Mikel Arteta, John Barnes, Frank Lampard, Dimitar Berbatov, Dwight Yorke, Nilmar, Roque Santa Cruz, Kevin Keegan, David Silva, Johnny Giles, Dave Beasant, Tony Mombray, Jon-Paul McGovern, Mark Wilson, Nigel Worthington, Ashley Cole, Diego Forlan, Radamel Falcao, Richie Humphreys, Tom Bender, Kevin Rutkiewicz, Craig Easton, Teddy Sheringham, Tony Cascarino, Danny Wilson, Anthony Pilkington, Willy Sagnol, Lee Dixon, Jonathan Douglas, Darren Anderton, Jermaine Jenas, Nick Owen, Michel Salgado, Jackie Sewell, Gus Poyet, Steve McManaman, Chris Waddle, Graham Westley, Jeff Stelling, Aidy Boothroyd, Phil Brown, a page three model, the chaplain of Portsmouth FC and Allan Ã¢ÂÂSnifferÃ¢ÂÂ Clarke.

