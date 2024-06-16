Toni Kroos: ‘Playing against England at Euro 2024 would be great’

By
published

Toni Kroos would relish the chance to face the Three Lions in a knockout match with Germany at Euro 2024 this summer

Toni Kroos
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Toni Kroos is different. While most players at this summer’s Euros will be hoping to avoid facing favourites England, the Germany midfielder believes coming up against his former Real Madrid team-mate Jude Bellingham & co. would indicate his side have performed well.

“Playing against England would be great because it would mean we’ve gone deep into the tournament and met one of the favourites, in my opinion – a knockout match with everything that comes with that,” Kroos, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, tells FourFourTwo as a brand ambassador for Rexona. “I remember watching England against France, one of the strongest sides, at the last World Cup in Qatar. England could have won that game, which speaks volumes for the quality they have these days. England have to be among the favourites this time.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ed McCambridge
Ed McCambridge
Staff Writer

Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.