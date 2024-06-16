Toni Kroos: ‘Playing against England at Euro 2024 would be great’

Toni Kroos is different. While most players at this summer’s Euros will be hoping to avoid facing favourites England, the Germany midfielder believes coming up against his former Real Madrid team-mate Jude Bellingham & co. would indicate his side have performed well.

“Playing against England would be great because it would mean we’ve gone deep into the tournament and met one of the favourites, in my opinion – a knockout match with everything that comes with that,” Kroos, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, tells FourFourTwo as a brand ambassador for Rexona. “I remember watching England against France, one of the strongest sides, at the last World Cup in Qatar. England could have won that game, which speaks volumes for the quality they have these days. England have to be among the favourites this time.”

Kroos has earned more than 100 caps for Germany and has a trophy cabinet to rival almost anybody’s in the history of the beautiful game, with six Champions League winner’s medals among his haul. He has now retired from club football but was talked into returning to the national team ahead of Euro 2024 on home soil. He credits his former club, Madrid, for his motivation to keep winning until the age of 34.

“A career is all about momentum,” he tells FFT. “Thankfully, I’ve played at a club that has consistently competed for silverware and that provides its own motivation – going into a season aiming to be fighting for titles come May and June, reaching Champions League finals and competing against the best.

“When you play for Real Madrid, that motivation comes easily because you’re pulling on that shirt, that crest. It’s something special. At Real, you win a Champions League final, celebrate, rest over the summer and then you go again. Win again. You’re never satisfied. You’re obviously happy to have won but you’re ready for the next one. That’s what it means to be a Real player.”

