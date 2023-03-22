Tottenham Hotspur next manager odds: Ryan Mason is surprise frontrunner to take Spurs job

Tottenham Hotspur look set to sack Antonio Conte – and Ryan Mason could step up to manage the club.

That's according to the bookies, who say that the young coach is on a shortlist to replace Conte, which consists of several other huge names. Last week, Conte made headlines with an incredible rant about his "selfish players" and the culture of Tottenham, putting his time at the Lilywhites in serious doubt.

It looks as if the 53-year-old could be departing any time soon. Step forward one of these names…

Tottenham Hotspur next manager odds

1. Ryan Mason (4/11)

Ryan Mason became the youngest coach in the history of the Premier League two seasons ago when he took interim charge of Tottenham, following Jose Mourinho's dismissal. He could well take charge again.

Spurs have 10 games remaining in the league this season. With 10 matches pertaining to being a "permanent" appointment in the eyes of bookies, Tottenham leaving the care of the club with Mason in interim charge would count as them hiring him to become their next manager. The 31-year-old is highly regarded by the club and though he would likely be replaced in turn this summer with a higher profile appointment, could well stay on as manager.

2. Mauricio Pochettino (10/3)

Mauricio Pochettino is rumoured to want a return to north London (Image credit: Getty)

Mauricio Pochettino led Tottenham in what was perhaps their most exciting period in the last 30 years. Though the squad burned out under him – and he would probably admit he burned out, too – he left on relatively good terms.

Poch apparently wants a return, still having a house in London, while supporters would love to see one of their favourite figures return. It would likely be a no-lose move for chairman Daniel Levy, too. But the move wouldn't be without its problems and the issues that plagued the Argentine's tenure are perhaps even more pronounced.

Tottenham haven't developed the winning culture that Pochettino's brilliant football sorely lacked, while the high-octane style of play doesn't suit much of the current squad – and a rebuild would be necessary. Paul Mitchell, the recruitment chief who brought so many of Pochettino's stars to Spurs, fell out with Levy and is currently at Monaco. Could Pochettino really deliver more success than he did originally?

3. Oliver Glasner (11/1)

Oliver Glasner has already faced Tottenham in the Champions League this season (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt gaffer Oliver Glasner is yet to commit his future to the Bundesliga outfit, with reports emerging in recent days that Tottenham have approached him over managing them. The move would be a leftfield one from Levy.

Tottenham haven't hired a manager without Premier League experience since Juande Ramos in 2007. Glasner would likely be tasked with rebuilding the team, rather than adding a few finishing touches to win a trophy or two – like Mourinho and Conte were when they were hired – and there's no guarantee as what kind of fit he would be.

Still, Glasner has impressed hugely in the Bundesliga, leading two sides to the Champions League and winning the Europa League last season. Ramos, by the way, was the last Spurs manager to lift silverware – so there's precedent that trying something different can work.

4. Sergio Conceicao (11/1)

Sergio Conceicao has impressed at Porto (Image credit: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Portuguese football is enjoying a renaissance, with Benfica in the last eight of the Champions League and Sporting in the last eight of the Europa League – and yet it's Porto manager Sergio Conceicao who has been linked with Tottenham.

The 48-year-old is experienced in building title-winning sides, having lifted three Primeira Liga trophies at the Dragoes in six seasons. The transition for both playing and coaching talent from Portugal to England has been a smooth one in recent years for a number of stars and Conceicao is highly regarded as a manager.

With Levy having to appease fans who want him to leave, however, the task would be a steep one for a manager who has never coached in England. With Porto 10 points behind Benfica and out of Europe, the former winger may be persuaded to end his season early to come to London, at least.

5. Thomas Tuchel (12/1)

Thomas Tuchel would be yet another former Chelsea manager rocking up at their London rivals (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Appointing Thomas Tuchel would mark a third former Chelsea manager out of the last four in the Tottenham dugout. The German has been out of work since his dismissal at Stamford Bridge last year and has been linked with big names ever since.

Tuchel comes with a similar incentive to the last two Blues bosses at Spurs. A proven trophy winner in the past, his football wasn't described as pretty in west London but it led them to a number of finals – most notably the Champions League showpiece in 2021, which Chelsea won. Conte's back three may well be tweaked rather than scrapped, while Harry Kane could be convinced to remain for another contract on the promise that a world-class manager could get the best out of him.

Still, the issues with Mourinho and Conte are relevant to raise with Tuchel. Would this be a short-term fix that solves Tottenham temporarily and prolongs the much-needed squad rebuild? Or would the former PSG and Borussia Dortmund man deliver the brand of football that Tottenham associate themselves with and be able to reshape this tired team?