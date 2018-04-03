Tranmere fan walks 300 miles to Dover game... but the Non-League clash gets called off

Tranmere fan Richie Hellon, 53, spent six days making the 300+ mile trek from Birkenhead to Dover's Crabble Athletic Ground. However, due to torrential rain, Saturday's game was called off an hour before kick-off because of the waterlogged pitch.

Hellon, a postman from Wirral, did the gruelling trek to help fund four-year-old Edie Molyneux who is being treated for a brain tumour in Mexico. Hellon is a colleague of Edie's aunt and wanted to do his bit.

Hellon walked around 50 miles each day en route to Dover, and admitted he was a bit disappointed he couldn't cap the trip off by seeing his side play.

He told the Liverpool Echo: "As soon as I got to the football ground, I felt great. Though, when I heard the news that the match had been called off, I felt a bit down."

Richie has raised over £3,000 for Edie and he says some positive news regarding the youngster's treatment gave him a morale boost to complete the hike.

He added: "On Thursday night, I heard that Edie had come out of intensive care for the first time in four weeks. This was such a boost for me towards the end of my walk."

Richie’s JustGiving page is still open and he's taking donations. Click HERE if you wish to show your support.

