USA Women's Brandi Chastain has a new plaque – and it's not good

U.S. soccer heroine Chastain has won two Olympic gold medals and two World Cups, and her celebrations after triumphing in the latter's 1999 showpiece made for one of the most iconic images from her nation's sporting history.

To commemorate her achievements in women's soccer, the 49-year-old was inducted into the San Francisco Hall of Fame in California on Monday.

Such an induction comes with a commemorative plaque – but unfortunately for Chastain, the sculptor's job made Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona's bronze pieces look semi-respectable.

"No, I didn't feel it was a perfect representation," Chastain told KTVU on Tuesday. "But I'm not an artist. I don't know how hard it is to make one of these things."

Her husband, Jerry Smith, added: "It’s really not flattering.

"I walked in there and I’m trying to figure out which one is Brandi. I finally see her name and said, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I don’t think that looks too much like her."

Chastain told Jimmy Kimmel all about it on Tuesday night, where she concluded that the plaque looks most like Mickey Rooney in her eyes. Oh dear.

