Usain Bolt to make his football debut in UNICEF Soccer Aid match

Ever since Bolt retired from athletics in the summer of 2017, the Jamaican sprinter has made it very clear that he wishes to become a footballer and has aspirations of playing for his favourite club Manchester United.

The 31-year-old reportedly has a trial lined up with Borussia Dortmund in March and, last month, had a training session with South African club Mamelodi Sundowns as he steps up his regime.

On Sunday, Bolt teased about having "signed for a football team", sparking chatter on social media.

On Tuesday, he revealed that he will captain the Rest of the World team in the renowned Soccer Aid charity match against Robbie Williams's England on Sunday, June 10.

Bolt said in the announcement video: "It's my dream to make it as a professional footballer. To play against some of football's biggest legends is going to be remarkable.

"Robbie and his England team better watch out as I won't be going easy on them."

The annual showpiece event brings legendary footballers and celebrities together, and has raised £24m since its inception in 2006.

Bolt may not be banging in goals for Manchester United just yet, but that doesn't mean he can't do it on a mild Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford. Maybe.

