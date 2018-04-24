Valencia loanee breaks down in post-match interview over lack of La Liga game time

Alaves thrashed Las Palmas 4-0 in La Liga on Sunday evening to condemn the Canary Islanders to relegation.

Medran, who is currently on a season-long at Alaves from Valencia, scored their third goal in the 79th minute with a neat header – but his celebration didn't exactly depict a pleased man, as he put both hands to his face before looking up to the sky.

Medran has played in 17 league matches for Alaves this season, but only started twice under current head coach Abelardo, who took charge in December.

Before that, he started nine games under former bosses Luis Zubeldia and Gianni De Biasi.

After the game, the 24-year-old midfielder aired his feelings of frustration to the nation.

Visibly upset, he told Gol TV: "It's been very tough for me since December... I've worked a lot. I believe I've been unfairly treated."

Medran has a contract with Valencia until June 2020 and looks highly unlikely to return to his current club next year.

