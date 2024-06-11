Euro 2024: Who is Virgil Van Dijk's wife?

So who is Virgil Van Dijk's wife? Despite being arguably the greatest centre back of his generation, the centre-back is preparing to compete in a major international tournament for just the second time in his career.

Despite this, the Dutch captain leads his team into this summer's European Championship as one of the pre-season tournaments with a squad littered with exciting young talent.

The defender opts to live a quiet life off the field despite his heroic reputation on it, so who is van Dijk's wife?

Euro 2024: All You Need To Know

Van Dijk's international career has struggled to live up to his glittering time at Liverpool. (Image credit: Alamy)

Who is Virgil van Dijk's wife?

Van Dijk has been married to Rike Nooitgedagt since 2017, having met as children in their hometown of Breda.

Nooitgedagt has built a successful career as a fashion sales manager away from the glitz and glamour of her husband's footballing career. The pair have two children together, who are believed to be close friends with Kevin De Bruyne's children. Van Dijk has photos of his personal life on his Instagram feed but doesn't have any photos of his family, for privacy reasons.

A post shared by Virgil van Dijk (@virgilvandijk) A photo posted by on

"I worked as a sales manager and sold different fashion brands to the stores in Holland,” Nooitgedagt explained in an interview following Van Dijk's move to Celtic.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I loved it but had to resign to follow my man everywhere football takes him to. So far, we've been settling well and having adventures with our lovely dog."

A Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool, international success this summer would complete what has already been a monumental career for van Dijk.

More Euro 2024 stories

Quiz! Can you name all of England's pre-tournament friendly opponents since 2010?

‘That was never happening’ Harry Kane’s cheeky touchline request that made Gareth Southgate smile as England dispatched Bosnia in their penultimate Euro 2024 friendly

Daniel Sturridge exclusive: “England have everything they need to win Euro 2024 – I have a good feeling about it”