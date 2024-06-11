Euro 2024: Who is Nathan Ake's wife?

Who is Nathan Ake's wife? The defender was a bit-part player for the Netherlands at the European Championship.

But in the years since, the Manchester City star has risen in importance for club and country to become one of the most revered defenders in Europe, thanks to his versatility, his 1v1 ability and his reading of the game.

So who is Ake in a relationship with?

Euro 2024: Stadiums

Who is Nathan Ake's wife?

Ake is married to Kaylee Ramman.

A post shared by Kaylee Aké (@kayleerm_) A photo posted by on

The couple announced their engagement in 2021 and are now married.

Like her partner, Ramman was born in The Hague and it is assumed that they met in the city.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She works as a designer of sustainable swimwear made by ocean plastic, as well as owning owns an jewellery business.

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.