Euro 2024: Who is Harry Kane's wife?
So who is Harry Kane's wife? Here's a look at the England and Bayern Munich star's other half
So who is Harry Kane's wife? The striker once again shoulders the hopes of a nation this summer as England head into Euro 2024 as one of the pre-tournament favourites.
England's record goalscorer enters the tournament off the back of a remarkable individual campaign with Bayern Munich, netting 44 goals in 45 games in all competitions.
Kane will undoubtedly be integral to any success England enjoy this season - and the former Tottenham striker is happily married to his childhood sweetheart off the pitch, too.
Euro 2024: Stadiums
Who is Harry Kane's wife?
Kane is married to Katie Goodland, having been together since their school days.
The pair tied the knot in 2019 after two years of engagement, and have had four children together.
Speaking about their relationship, Kane told Esquire: “We went to school together, so she's seen my whole career.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“Of course, she's finding it [fame] a little crazy. I think she's even been in the papers a couple of times taking the dogs out.”
A photo posted by on
ENGLAND Cole Palmer's partner
BAYERN Jamal Musiala's partner
GOLDEN BOOT POTENTIAL Aleksandar Mitrovic's partner
The pair initially lived apart following Kane's move to Bayern Munich last summer, with the striker living out of hotels in Bavaria while Kate stayed in London with the children, although they have since bought a house together in Germany.
Before England's Euro 2020 final against Italy, Kate penned an emotional letter to her husband, writing:
''H, you know I am not one to cry too easily but I found myself in tears when I started writing down how proud you're making us all and what you're doing for the country.
'I use to laugh at you when we started going out and you'd be round at mine playing penalties with my brother Tom and Seamus the dog, and you'd say you would be England captain one day.
'But that's you - you set yourself a goal and you achieve it and you always said you were going to the Euros to get to the final.'
She ended the letter: 'Bring it home for the country, you deserve to lift that trophy with this incredible England team!'
Can England's number nine finally end his career-long trophy drought in Germany this summer?
More England stories
Fancy yourself as a true England fan? Take our quiz naming all of England's pre-tournament friendly opponents since 2010! Or find out about Harry Kane’s cheeky touchline request that made Gareth Southgate smile. Finally, find out Where to watch Euro 2024 in London ahead of the summer's big tournament.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.