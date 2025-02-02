How to watch Brentford vs Spurs online from anywhere – Live streams and TV channels

Tottenham beat Brentford 3-1 in this season's earlier meeting between the two sides

Brentford host Tottenham on Sunday looking to compound the Lilywhites' current Premier League misery. Want to tune in? Follow along as our handy guide brings you all the details you need to watch the game wherever you are in the world...

Brentford vs Spurs key information • Date: Sunday, 02 February 2025 • Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, West London. • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK) | Sling TV (US) | Fubo | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Tottenham achieved some much-needed rest bite from Premier League action with another win in Europe earlier this week.

It is injuries that are continuing to slap manager Ange Postecoglou in the face as of late, with James Maddison the latest name to be added to Spurs' ever-growing omission list.

Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie, and Cristian Romero are three other high-profile names currently out of action, with Tottenham 17 points off the top four.

Brentford are looking at another season of mid-table mediocrity having won nine games and lost ten so far in the Premier League this term.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa continue to prove their worth with goals at the right end of the pitch, but it is keeping them out at the other end that is proving to be the Bees' Achilles heel. Thomas Frank's side have shipped 40 goals in 2024/25 - the sixth-highest in the division to this point.

Read on for all the information you need to watch Brentford vs Spurs live streams wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Brentford vs Spurs in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Brentford vs Spurs on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Brentford vs Spurs in the US

In the US, fans can watch Brentford vs Spurs on the USA Network, which is a cable TV channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service – there's no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network.

If you don't have traditional cable, a cord-cutter effectively gives you all the channels you could possibly want, but in an online package.

Sling TV costs $50.99 a month for the Sling Blue package, but you can currently get your first month half price. Fubo is rather more pricey but you do get a free trial.

Watch Brentford vs Spurs from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Brentford vs Spurs is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Brentford vs Spurs streams globally

Can I watch Brentford vs Spurs in Canada? Brentford vs Spurs is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Brentford vs Spurs in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Spurs on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Brentford vs Spurs in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Brentford vs Spurs on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Brentford vs Spurs in Africa? You can watch Brentford vs Spurs on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.