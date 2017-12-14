Watch: In the FA Youth Cup, MK Dons' Tommy Hope smacks in a stunning volley
MK Dons progress to the FA Youth Cup fourth round for the first time in their history thanks to Hope's spectacular goal.
In the 87th minute of their clash with Cardiff's Under-18s and the scores at 0-0, Hope broke the deadlock with an outrageous strike.
The 17-year-old left-back peeled off his marker to meet the ball, crashing his effort in off the crossbar from a tight angle.
See, Dons fans. You get what you "Hope" for.
We'll see ourselves out.
