Watch: In the FA Youth Cup, MK Dons' Tommy Hope smacks in a stunning volley

In the 87th minute of their clash with Cardiff's Under-18s and the scores at 0-0, Hope broke the deadlock with an outrageous strike.

The 17-year-old left-back peeled off his marker to meet the ball, crashing his effort in off the crossbar from a tight angle.

See, Dons fans. You get what you "Hope" for.

We'll see ourselves out.

SEE ALSO...

​In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com