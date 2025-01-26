Watch Fulham vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV, and strange kick-off time explained

Is Fulham vs Manchester United on TV? Why is kick-off at 7pm GMT on a Sunday? We have those questions answered and more as we bring you all the information on how to watch Fulham vs Man United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Fulham vs Manchester United key information • Date: Sunday, 26 January 2025 • Kick-off time: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV channels: TNT Sports (UK) | Sling TV (US) | Fubo | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester United at Craven Cottage will hold little fear for an excellent Fulham side who are three places and seven points ahead of the visitors in the Premier League table.

One week ago United manager Ruben Amorim delivered a savage message to his players as he branded them ‘maybe the worst in the club's history'. His players responded with a 2-1 win over Rangers in the Europe League but will face a much sterner test against Fulham.

United have won just one of their last six league games and have slipped to 13th in the table. Struggling to adapt to the demands of playing a 3-4-3 system, a defeat at Fulham would see Amorim set an unwanted personal record. The Portuguese has already lost six league games since taking over at Old Trafford and has never suffered seven league losses in a single campaign in his fledgling managerial career.

While Amorim is struggling, Marco Silva is enjoying another fruitful campaign as Fulham boss. The Portuguese manager has led the Cottagers to just one loss from their last 11 games in all competitions and will be confident that the likes of Harry Wilson, Emile Smith-Rowe, Adama Traore and Raul Jiminez can expose a struggled United backline.

Rad on for all the information on how to watch Fulham vs Manchester United live streams wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Fulham vs Man United in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to broadcast Fulham vs Manchester United in the UK, with the game available on TV on TNT Sports 1 and a live stream on Discovery+.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, costs £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

Why is Fulham vs Man United a Sunday 7pm kick-off?

Fulham vs Manchester United will kick off on Sunday at 7pm GMT because of United's exertions in Europe in midweek and TV scheduling clashes on Sunday. The game was selected for broadcast on TNT Sports but their usual Saturday 12.30pm slot was not possible given Man United were playing Rangers in the Europa League only on Thursday night and need time to recover.

The game was therefore moved to Sunday but was required to avoid clashing with Sky Sports' Super Sunday coverage, which shows games at 2pm and 4.30pm. After Man United rejected the idea of an early lunchtime kick-off in order to maximise recovery time, the only option left on the table was to kick off at 7pm after the conclusion of the second Sky Sports game.

Watch Fulham vs Manchester United in the US

In the US, fans can watch Fulham vs Man United on the USA Network, which is a cable TV channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service – there's no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network.

If you don't have traditional cable, a cord-cutter effectively gives you all the channels you could possibly want, but in an online package.

Sling TV costs $50.99 a month for the Sling Blue package, but you can currently get your first month half price. Fubo is rather more pricey but you do get a free trial.

► Alejandro Garnacho provides HUGE clue over his future at Manchester United in latest Instagram post

Watch Fulham vs Man United from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Fulham vs Manchester United is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Fulham vs Manchester United streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Fulham vs Man United in Canada? Fulham vs Manchester United is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Fulham vs Manchester United in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Man United on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Fulham vs Manchester United in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Fulham vs Manchester United on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Fulham vs Manchester United in Africa? You can watch Fulham vs Man United on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.