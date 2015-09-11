Watch the Homeless World Cup with FourFourTwo

Since its inception in 2001 the Homeless World Cup has blossomed as an international competition, with 74 different nations now having taken part and plenty more keen to get involved.

The tournament has its own special rules. The fast-paced games are 4-a-side and played in two halves of seven minutes each, with a one-minute break for half-time. Women’s and men’s teams compete for separate cups, but women can play on the men’s teams. Each squad is made of up to eight players, four of which – three field players and one goalkeeper – are on the court at a time.

Winning teams get three points, the losers none, and there are no draws: if the scores are level at full-time then they're decided by penalties. Winners of a shootout earn themselves two points.

Chile go into Amsterdam 2015 as holders from the Santiago edition in 2014; their second title which moved them level with Scotland, Brazil and Italy. The first homeless tournament took place in 2003 in Graz, Austria. Since then it's headed to Gothenburg, Edinburgh, Copenhagen, Cape Town, Melbourne, Milan, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Mexico City, Poznan and Santiago, ahead of this year's edition in the Netherlands.

So if you fancy watching this year's quickfire football festival in Holland, simply follow the steps below.

GROUP A Brazil, Romania, Argentina, Wales, Cambodia, Nigeria

GROUP B Mexico, Namibia, Germany, South Africa, Belgium, South Korea

GROUP C Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, Hungary, Norway, USA, Sweden

GROUP D Indonesia, Costa Rica, Italy, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Canada

GROUP E Chile, Bulgaria, Scotland, Hong Kong, Philippines, Israel

GROUP F Portugal, Ireland, Denmark, Ukraine, Switzerland, Grenada

GROUP G Russia, Netherlands, France, Northern Ireland, India, Finland

GROUP H Poland, Austria, Peru, Greece, England, Zimbabwe